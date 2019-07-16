Franklin Resources Has Upped Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake; Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Nv5 Global (NVEE) stake by 9.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 10,244 shares as Nv5 Global (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 94,371 shares with $5.60 million value, down from 104,615 last quarter. Nv5 Global now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 48,446 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

Franklin Resources Inc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 22.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 72,519 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 395,843 shares with $38.70M value, up from 323,324 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.48. About 531,708 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 10,865 shares to 220,737 valued at $26.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 22,208 shares and now owns 9.35M shares. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stake by 52,342 shares to 323,406 valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 17,623 shares and now owns 181,624 shares. Gardner Denver was raised too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity. Pruitt William D bought $120,570 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital.