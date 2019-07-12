Franklin Resources Has Upped Its Position in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by $1.78 Million; Jnba Financial Advisors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Raised by $336,804 as Valuation Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 82.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,550 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 28,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 759,275 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $364.45. About 2.69M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 18,213 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 104,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,809 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest has invested 0.11% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 621,250 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 825,657 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Papp L Roy Assoc holds 119,187 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited reported 945 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Investment has invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 3,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 71,393 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 77,802 shares. 158 are held by Mufg Americas. Cleararc stated it has 4,153 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 1.23 million shares. Regions Corp reported 1,990 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 120,500 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.31% or 578,024 shares. 2,157 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 1,999 shares. Moreover, Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telemus Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,747 shares. 2.27 million are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 88,200 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,128 shares. Summit Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,400 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comm Bancshares accumulated 113,026 shares. Hgk Asset has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Omers Administration has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,395 shares to 1,996 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,218 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.