Franklin Resources Has Upped Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $7.08 Million; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Share Value Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $11.86 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 48,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 273,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26 million, down from 321,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $366.21. About 207,690 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6.83 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,508 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has 6,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Acg Wealth holds 12,734 shares. Moreover, Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,771 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 9,718 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.23% or 20,344 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 244,637 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Llc has 110,779 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 2,103 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,035 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 445 shares. 177 are owned by Proffitt And Goodson Inc. Smith Salley Assocs has 46,503 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Honeywell Earnings: HON Stock Pops on Raised Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 13,615 shares to 49,636 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,512 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 225,780 shares to 925,574 shares, valued at $48.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 11,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Refinitiv to Redistribute MarketAxess’ Award-Winning Fixed Income Market Data Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Reports Second Quarter 2019 Record Revenues of $125.5 Million, Operating Income of $60.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.27 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for February 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nancy Altobello Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 3,391 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc holds 875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 978,207 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 70,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. 10,044 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Virtu Finance Lc has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,070 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 140,485 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.17% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 12,486 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 10,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Tocqueville Asset LP has 2,356 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 44,014 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.