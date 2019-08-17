Franklin Resources Has Trimmed By $13.11 Million Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 327,853 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 5.01 million shares with $205.26 million value, down from 5.34 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $208.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Among 2 analysts covering Marshalls PLC (LON:MSLH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marshalls PLC has GBX 620 highest and GBX 530 lowest target. GBX 617.50’s average target is -5.65% below currents GBX 654.5 stock price. Marshalls PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, March 19. Peel Hunt maintained Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) rating on Thursday, August 15. Peel Hunt has “Add” rating and GBX 615 target. See Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 575.00 New Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 New Target: GBX 620.00 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Franklin Resources Inc increased Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) stake by 179,300 shares to 1.47M valued at $86.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 42,859 shares and now owns 103,868 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CLSA Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More recent Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Marshalls plcâ€™s (LON:MSLH) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Do Analysts See Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marshalls plc’s (LON:MSLH) 19% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.