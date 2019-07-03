Franklin Resources Has Raised Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $351,131 as Valuation Rose; Jackson Square Partners Increases Holding in Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN)

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 128,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 438,404 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,352 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 38,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 593,506 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv has 24,275 shares. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,583 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 154 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bryn Mawr Trust Com reported 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Kornitzer Cap Ks has 5,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 6,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,000 shares. Btim invested in 0.39% or 382,629 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 755 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 10,072 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 82 shares stake. Blair William Company Il holds 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 37,143 shares. Northern Trust reported 682,759 shares. Capstone Advisors reported 0.85% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 76,293 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $64.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET) by 203,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

