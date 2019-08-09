Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding; Central Securities (CET)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Franklin Resources Inc increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 77.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,940 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 142,375 shares with $7.39M value, up from 80,435 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 1.85 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT LANDED SAFELY AT PHL AT ABOUT 11:20 AM ET; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009

Central Securities Corp (CET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 trimmed and sold stock positions in Central Securities Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.90 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Central Securities Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 12.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6400 target in Monday, May 20 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 107,238 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stifel Fin Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 386,479 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 3,110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.08% or 618,357 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Foundation Advisors reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Burney Co reported 42,658 shares stake. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 210,501 shares. Aperio Grp Limited invested in 303,836 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 9,890 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 125,968 are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company holds 22,696 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Ishares Inc (EZU) stake by 995,977 shares to 98,471 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 1.55 million shares and now owns 1.45 million shares. Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was reduced too.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. for 421,014 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 344,881 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 262,309 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,118 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 11,002 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (CET) has risen 13.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

