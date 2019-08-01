Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $78.24 Million as Valuation Rose; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Share Price Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed by $13.24 Million Its Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 21,400 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25.17M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 billion, up from 23.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 2.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.