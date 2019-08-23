Franklin Resources Has Raised Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding; Uqm Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) SI Increased By 57.5%

Uqm Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) had an increase of 57.5% in short interest. UQM’s SI was 262,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 57.5% from 166,600 shares previously. With 295,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Uqm Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM)’s short sellers to cover UQM’s short positions. The SI to Uqm Technologies Inc’s float is 0.65%. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric Drivetrain (eDT) Systems for Transit Bus Applications; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 05/03/2018 UQM Technologies and CNHTC Provide Update on CFIUS Application Status; 10/05/2018 – UQM Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Intends to Engage CNHTC in Discussions to Pursue Possibility of Alternative Arrangements; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric; 22/04/2018 – DJ UQM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UQM); 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03

Franklin Resources Inc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 85.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 20,999 shares as C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock rose 3.72%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 45,453 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 24,454 last quarter. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 542,736 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $96.73 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 20.29% above currents $82.72 stock price. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

