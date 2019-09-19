Franklin Resources Has Lowered Its Stake in Western Un Co (WU) by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position by $5.74 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 5,392 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 53,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 91,608 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 145,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 245,281 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 10,100 shares. Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 0.01% or 71 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 979 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability accumulated 323,600 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 294,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T holds 1,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Asset Inc reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Millennium Llc owns 0.08% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 773,402 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 3,182 shares stake. Legal & General Group Plc invested in 0.01% or 162,449 shares. Hm Payson & has 3,135 shares.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,938 shares to 33,638 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 144,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.48M are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate Lp has invested 0.06% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Assetmark holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 7,180 shares. Jnba Advsr accumulated 1,125 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt has 35,690 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation holds 292,214 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 2,067 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co reported 1.91 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 15,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 281,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 17,442 shares stake. Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 70,037 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 265,720 shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 24,619 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 71,856 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $88.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.22M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

