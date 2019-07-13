Franklin Resources Has Lowered By $19.73 Million Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Lacrosse Footwear (BOOT) Sentiment Is 1.13

Lacrosse Footwear Inc (BOOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 86 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 76 reduced and sold their stock positions in Lacrosse Footwear Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 29.21 million shares, up from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lacrosse Footwear Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 55 Increased: 41 New Position: 45.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 75,579 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.45M shares with $378.63 million value, down from 1.52 million last quarter. Intuit now has $73.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Franklin Resources Inc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 30,264 shares to 360,807 valued at $22.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 16,797 shares and now owns 200,944 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, February 22. UBS has “Hold” rating and $245 target. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Com Inc Il holds 2,955 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co accumulated 1,030 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ci Investments Inc has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 67,824 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 12,693 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 49,167 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 10,475 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Int Limited reported 6,760 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.47% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Principal Group Inc Inc invested in 0.1% or 398,021 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,515 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 340,503 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 5,024 shares. 3,205 are owned by Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 439,899 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for 478,040 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 700,000 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 21,913 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.58% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,246 shares.