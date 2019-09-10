Franklin Resources Has Lifted Position in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS); As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $15.38 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 97,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 484,186 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.95M, down from 581,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 4.43 million shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 38,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, up from 963,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 66,816 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited holds 2.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 479,360 shares. Howard Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 7,350 shares. Optimum has 3,798 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,946 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pacific Inv Mngmt Com invested in 19,542 shares. Moreover, Rockland Commerce has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,116 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.78% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 374,969 shares. Miles reported 5,221 shares stake. 778,651 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,025 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Btim Corp invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 584,575 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Co. Benin Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,450 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 8,851 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 47,241 shares to 113,639 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 22,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 40,372 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $202.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 210,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OncoCyte Announces Transition to Ion Torrent Next-Generation Sequencing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Agilent Announces New Library Preparation System for Next Generation Sequencing – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Natural Gas Services Group Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.