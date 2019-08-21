Franklin Resources Has Lifted Position in Fluor New (FLR) by $1.60 Million; Mackay Shields Lowered Metlife (MET) Holding by $1.00 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 23,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 484,783 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 508,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 4.18 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.51 million, up from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 1.98 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 60,366 shares to 12.05M shares, valued at $524.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,429 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

