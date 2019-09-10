Franklin Resources Has Lifted Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Market Value Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Cut Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $1.75 Million; Valuation Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 1.55M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 53,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 150,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 97,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 1.25 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.12 million for 18.87 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

