Franklin Resources Has Increased Kellogg Co (K) Position by $209.93 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $659,850

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 3.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680.98 million, up from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 481,250 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $255.08. About 175,568 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 6,089 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 6,305 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 67,238 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership has 798,511 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 80 shares. Axa owns 954,603 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 560,798 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co invested in 6,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Prns Llc has 1.24% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ledyard Savings Bank owns 8,800 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.01 million shares to 18.56 million shares, valued at $1.88 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 99,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.91 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 2,474 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 17 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 22,100 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regent Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 3,337 shares. Harbour Invest Management Lc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Holderness Invs Communication holds 0.17% or 1,421 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California-based Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt reported 4,235 shares. Signaturefd Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1,701 shares. First Merchants reported 22,906 shares.