Franklin Resources Has Decreased Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding by $2.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding by $366,730; Stock Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 52,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 86,950 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 139,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 209,232 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 210,520 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.51 million, down from 219,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 170,548 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 26,700 shares to 48,800 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 244,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

