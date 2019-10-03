Franklin Resources Has Decreased By $2.60 Million Its Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holding; Concorde Asset Management Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 49.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 2,458 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 2,532 shares with $430,000 value, down from 4,990 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $440.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $169.03. About 8.74M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 48,124 shares as Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 703,470 shares with $38.66 million value, down from 751,594 last quarter. Independent Bk Group Inc now has $2.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 181,955 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IEF) stake by 4,204 shares to 16,151 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 5,213 shares and now owns 21,482 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 40.51% above currents $169.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.83 million for 9.39 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. Hobart Brian E bought $100,061 worth of stock. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Prudential Incorporated accumulated 190,436 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 5,652 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 16,770 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 11 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 9,004 shares. The New York-based American Group has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc holds 27,332 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,007 shares. Fj Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 975,000 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has 0.07% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 1.06 million are held by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Linscomb And Williams invested 0.16% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

