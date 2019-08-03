Franklin Resources Has Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake By $997,454; Bank Of Marin Bancorp Has 1.77 Sentiment

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -8.86, from 10.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 53 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 30 reduced and sold positions in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 5.66 million shares, down from 11.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of Marin Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 19.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 57.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,453 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 6,210 shares with $735,000 value, down from 14,663 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 702,100 shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 1,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 118,030 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 42,148 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 590,825 shares stake. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.91M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 53,859 shares stake. Mackenzie Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,373 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 430,892 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 200 shares. Navellier & Associates reported 0.56% stake. Clal Enterprises Hldgs accumulated 1.92 million shares. Raymond James accumulated 36,483 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 267,620 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 13,500 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 12 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $125 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 268,820 shares to 418,000 valued at $33.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 268,463 shares and now owns 3.47M shares. Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M. Johnson Amal M also sold $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox’s (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 28,318 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) has risen 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $568.63 million. The firm accepts personal and business checking and savings accounts; time deposits, such as time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and certificate of deposit account registry service; and insured cash sweep accounts. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp for 5,000 shares. Main Street Research Llc owns 7,466 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 126,962 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,695 shares.

Analysts await Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BMRC’s profit will be $8.47 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Marin Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.