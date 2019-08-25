Franklin Resources Has Cut Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $18.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Tesla (TSLA) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 6,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 6,449 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.56M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/04/2018 – TESLA ‘DANGEROUSLY DEFECTIVE’ AUTO-PILOT LAWSUIT IS DROPPED; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Tesla credit rating on Model 3 production delays; 11/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla car fire incidents since 2013; 07/04/2018 – FirstPost: Artficial Intelligence will become an immortal dictator, says Tesla founder Elon Musk; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: On Track for Full-Year 2018 Model S, X Delivery Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 06/03/2018 – Daimler’s R&D chief sees nickel rich batteries gaining traction; 12/04/2018 – NTSB SAID TO HAVE REMOVED TESLA FROM AUTOPILOT CRASH PROBE; 11/04/2018 – FIRM’S PRELIMINARY REVIEW UNCOVERED COMPLAINTS BY OTHER TESLA DRIVERS OF NAVIGATIONAL ERRORS BY AUTOPILOT FEATURE – LAW FIRM MINAMI TAMAKI; 27/03/2018 – Tesla shares drop more than 8% to the lowest in nearly a year on fatal crash investigation

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 223,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.94M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 23,006 shares to 54,507 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 84,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Amer Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 0.22% stake. Argi Invest Svcs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 731 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp accumulated 209,294 shares. Gvo Asset invested in 20,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,302 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com reported 7,438 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com invested in 35,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,668 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 105,013 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Mercantile Tru reported 3,500 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 367,018 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 1.62% or 29,209 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 32,200 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $118.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 19,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).