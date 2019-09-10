Franklin Resources Has Cut Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $4.84 Million as Valuation Rose; Wellcome Trust LTD Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Increased as Stock Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 27,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572.45M, down from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 1.36M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 10.55 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Aqua Metals; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Morgan Stanley launches Hunterstown B loan; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 13/03/2018 – PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG PSPN.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 88 FROM SFR 84; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ABOUT 96 PCT OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES ENDORSE EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN AT ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 904,634 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 290,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hilton Capital Ltd owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 250 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.31% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Miles Cap reported 0.23% stake. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Com has invested 1.26% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,335 are held by Blb&B Advsrs Lc. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.79 million shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 4,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. At Commercial Bank stated it has 30,617 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt owns 5.55M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 35,646 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,225 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 24,573 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Strs Ohio reported 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Enterprise Financial Corporation holds 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,009 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Lc stated it has 52,377 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 783,254 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd owns 411,969 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset reported 5,532 shares stake. Torray Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,599 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,057 shares. First Financial Bank holds 1% or 36,629 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.03M for 29.18 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,867 shares to 8,727 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 157,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

