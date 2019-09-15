Franklin Resources Has Cut Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holding By $165.66 Million; Irobot Has 1.14 Sentiment

Irobot Corp (IRBT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 106 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 93 reduced and sold stakes in Irobot Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 28.04 million shares, down from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Irobot Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 50 Increased: 82 New Position: 24.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) stake by 50.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 16.57 million shares as Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI)’s stock declined 6.30%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 16.53 million shares with $169.47M value, down from 33.10M last quarter. Cnh Industrial Nv now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 2.52 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNH Industrial has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 1.16% above currents $11.2 stock price. CNH Industrial had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 18. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 21% Return On Equity, Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial today presents the Strategic Business Plan at its Capital Markets Day – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CNH Industrial CEO calls for passage of USMCA to support U.S. farmers and manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades CNH Industrial, Likes Margin Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iveco Defence Vehicles awarded contract to deliver a new generation of medium multirole protected vehicles to Dutch Armed Forces – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc increased South Jersey Inds Inc stake by 70,000 shares to 555,000 valued at $29.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 105,289 shares and now owns 930,338 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc was raised too.

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $216.13M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.31M for 27.48 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 833,662 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 2.73% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation for 52,175 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 132,685 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Llc has 2.2% invested in the company for 161,416 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At iRobot Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:IRBT) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IRobot reshuffles C-suite positions – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid iRobot (IRBT) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is iRobot (IRBT) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.