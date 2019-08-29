Franklin Resources Has Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding; WSFS Financial Has 2.83 Sentiment

Franklin Resources Inc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 14,200 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 2.04M shares with $179.65M value, up from 2.02M last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $9.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 77,991 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 40 cut down and sold equity positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 3,833 shares. Regions Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Amer Gru owns 2,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,339 shares. 8,267 are held by Art Limited. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 3,814 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 84,169 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Woodstock Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 113,766 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Dsm Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.9% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tekla Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.79% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 142,451 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 40,055 shares to 997,940 valued at $43.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) stake by 14,700 shares and now owns 146,100 shares. Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine has $127 highest and $87 lowest target. $108.25’s average target is 9.99% above currents $98.42 stock price. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $11100 target. JP Morgan upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $106 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Leerink Swann.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,616 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 384,662 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 260,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,726 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 39,137 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9