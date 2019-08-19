Franklin Resources Decreased Its Insteel Industries (IIIN) Holding by $4.64 Million; Perceptive Advisors Raised Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake by $11.90 Million as Valuation Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 232,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 577,231 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 809,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 955 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41,504 shares to 85,821 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 50,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42,673 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.1% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Wells Fargo And Mn has 37,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Washington Corp invested in 1.56% or 146,550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company accumulated 63,230 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 199,764 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 17,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 54,219 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. On Monday, April 22 THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought $89,300 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 5,000 shares.

