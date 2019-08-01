Franklin Resources Decreased Its Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $68.13 Million; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Boston Partners Raised Position by $57.20 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 566,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.20 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 2.95M shares traded or 88.19% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 11.07 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622.30M, down from 12.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.52. About 1.86 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 32,200 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $118.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 291,399 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 615,413 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 8,585 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 258,113 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 812,172 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated stated it has 2,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Associates reported 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 548,150 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Brown Advisory owns 4,821 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 78,776 shares. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.01% or 200 shares. 188 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. 9.57 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 236,506 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 405,455 shares to 981,050 shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 82,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,585 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

