Franklin Resources Decreased Alexanders (ALX) Stake By $12.61 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations has $6 highest and $4 lowest target. $5’s average target is 87.27% above currents $2.67 stock price. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. See Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Lake Street Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) stake by 9.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 34,094 shares as Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX)’s stock declined 3.23%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 344,003 shares with $127.38M value, down from 378,097 last quarter. Alexanders Inc now has $1.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 19,842 shares traded or 45.75% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 14/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Sen. Alexander’s market stabilization package that includes funding for ACA subsidies for 3 years; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Loss/Shr $1.90; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj FFO/Share $5.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $358.70 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Lc has 16,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,527 shares. Carlson L P reported 1.03M shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd has 0.03% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 33,412 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,150 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). The California-based Everett Harris & Communication Ca has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 10,000 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). North Star Invest invested in 0% or 200 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 159,316 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 325,462 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems and Callaway Golf among consumer gainers; Mattel leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.