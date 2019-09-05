Franklin Resources Cut Ultralife (ULBI) Holding; Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) Sentiment Is 1.04

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Ultralife Corp (ULBI) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 43,400 shares as Ultralife Corp (ULBI)’s stock declined 21.14%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 383,200 shares with $3.94M value, down from 426,600 last quarter. Ultralife Corp now has $132.96 million valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 4,692 shares traded. Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) has declined 12.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 28 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 27 sold and reduced their equity positions in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 7.57 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 164,066 shares traded. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 395,648 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 84,281 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 0.99% in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 497,639 shares.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

