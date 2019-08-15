Franklin Resources Cut Its Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $1.23 Million as Stock Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 45,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 15,473 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 236,528 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $17.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1780.54. About 1.43M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.41 million for 8.83 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 62,339 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $191.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

