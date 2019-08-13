Franklin Resources Continues to Hold Stake in Lindsay (LNN); Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $374,192

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 5.85M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 85,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 156,467 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, up from 70,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 70,011 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 32,758 shares to 318,267 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 9,903 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 40,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital stated it has 56,500 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Com reported 94 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 287 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Parkside Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Amer & Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 80 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 50,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 10,600 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 21,233 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 20,009 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based State Bank has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kistler stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Penbrook Management Llc owns 0.59% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 19,890 shares. Cna Financial has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blb&B Advsrs Llc holds 44,516 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability stated it has 60,880 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank has 4.04 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Samson Ltd Company holds 232,488 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 10,607 shares. Greenleaf reported 12,061 shares. Moreover, Washington has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Markston Int Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,558 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

