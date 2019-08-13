Franklin Resources Continues to Hold Stake in Block H & R (HRB); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Renasant (RNST) Increased by $330,462 as Stock Price Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 28,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 120,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 91,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 2.29M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 101,229 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares to 64,110 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

