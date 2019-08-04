Franklin Resources Boosted Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Delphi Management Has Lowered Its Oshkosh (OSK) Stake by $323,625 as Market Valuation Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 19,943 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 24,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 853,090 shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 524,466 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, up from 501,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 397,970 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 465,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Cap Gru Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 8,283 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 6,900 shares. Bluestein R H & has 5,000 shares. Guggenheim Limited holds 0.04% or 65,938 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 13,107 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 45,333 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 175,198 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co accumulated 52,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,926 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,518 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Llc Ny accumulated 0.64% or 23,208 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has 0.2% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 194,360 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. The insider Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521. The insider Jones Wilson R sold 16,000 shares worth $1.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 64,220 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 614,751 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 184,547 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 257 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 232,115 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Principal Financial Grp accumulated 0.03% or 577,119 shares. State Street Corporation owns 6.53 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.