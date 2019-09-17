Franklin Resources Boosted Its Position in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $945,984; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Value Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Has Upped Stake

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 96,074 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 89,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 1.78M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 49.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 9,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 29,891 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 20,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 72,378 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64

More news for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: "Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal" on August 19, 2019. Prnewswire.com's article titled: "ManpowerGroup Solutions' Managed Service Provider (MSP) TAPFIN Named by Everest Group as Global Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire" and published on September 06, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 373 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 157,056 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 21,611 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 906,698 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Globeflex Lp reported 12,087 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 2,115 shares. 403,630 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Invesco reported 229,406 shares. 211,899 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.3% or 30,473 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 9,262 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 32,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 87,900 shares to 609,209 shares, valued at $27.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 240,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,534 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,724 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $67.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,571 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Management accumulated 0.29% or 4,376 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,455 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 1.82% stake. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 0.67% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 293,888 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc holds 56,770 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability reported 3,573 shares stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 1.69% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 27,367 shares. St Johns Invest Limited Liability accumulated 17,828 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt has invested 2.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 44,442 were accumulated by Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma. Orrstown Ser holds 0.09% or 810 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,008 shares in its portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies has 6,468 shares.