Franklin Resources Boosted General Mls (GIS) Position By $3.57 Million; Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Franklin Resources Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 16.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 70,090 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 506,013 shares with $26.19 million value, up from 435,923 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 699,392 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (DMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.02, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton LP holds 1.24% or 165,016 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.52% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 230,313 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Strategic Wealth Grp Llc holds 0.14% or 32,680 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 531,958 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 9,689 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 111,900 shares. Philadelphia holds 233,693 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt reported 107,598 shares. St Johns Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 320 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pinnacle Associate reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). South State accumulated 26,051 shares. Verity Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 7,000 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 78,272 shares to 12.31 million valued at $800.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 452,907 shares and now owns 1.22M shares. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.77% below currents $54.17 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 387,617 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 207,857 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 50,582 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,950 shares.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $259.92 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 16,221 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) has risen 11.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500.