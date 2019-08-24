Franklin Resources Boosted Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position; PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Had 1 Bulls

Franklin Resources Inc increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 16,104 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 212,549 shares with $21.57M value, up from 196,445 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 7.38% above currents $106.54 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 22. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $125.0000 130.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $110.0000 115.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $115.0000 120.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $108 New Target: $110 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $117 New Target: $125 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $106 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank reported 4,244 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 59,609 shares. 60,515 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. 15,866 were reported by First Natl Tru Company. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Daiwa Gru holds 0.02% or 16,079 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 91,513 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers has invested 0.21% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Linscomb And Williams owns 1,990 shares. Veritable Lp has 11,097 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Wendell David Assoc owns 12,457 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited invested in 120,652 shares. 55,082 are held by Keybank National Association Oh.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $25.18 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 4.35% above currents $106.37 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) stake by 307,087 shares to 67,942 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 27,522 shares and now owns 3.24 million shares. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) was reduced too.