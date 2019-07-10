Franklin Resources (BEN) Valuation Rose While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $2.56 Million; Raffles Associates LP Cut Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $483,240 as Stock Value Rose

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 2.21 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 160,589 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 26.53 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. $97,500 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was sold by BUCHEL KEVIN S on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 60,933 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 3,196 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 34,270 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company holds 0.9% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 117,755 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated reported 8,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 66,169 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 143,340 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 114,696 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 15,330 shares. Geode Management Lc has 149,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assoc holds 0.04% or 11,811 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 14,508 shares.

