Franklin Resources (BEN) to pay $0.26 on Oct 11, 2019; Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Eqt (EQT) Stake

Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:BEN) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Franklin Resources Inc’s current price of $29.48 translates into 0.88% yield. Franklin Resources Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 5.96 million shares traded or 90.92% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 82.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.31 million shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 682,663 shares with $10.79M value, down from 3.99 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 5.81 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp owns 289,124 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 10,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Fincl holds 0.05% or 12,797 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.51% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 441,728 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). North Star Asset has 58,186 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 2.18 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 1.59 million shares. Capital Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.45% or 36,014 shares. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 88,428 shares. Denali Ltd Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 348,643 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Carroll Financial holds 3,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 735,997 shares.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $13.72 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Ardagh Group S A stake by 254,462 shares to 2.91 million valued at $50.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) stake by 26.00 million shares and now owns 45.38M shares. Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) was raised too.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 33.82% above currents $12.33 stock price. EQT had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. MacCleary Gerald F. had bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. Smith Jimmi Sue bought 6,000 shares worth $118,740.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct reported 40,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 10,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 45,993 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Partners Incorporated has 1.16% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Hartford Mngmt accumulated 45,752 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.06 million were accumulated by Northern. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 37,800 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 16,075 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2.86 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Communication Of Vermont owns 150 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 196,165 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Mengis Cap reported 30,080 shares.

