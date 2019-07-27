Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Value Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased by $502,524 Its Stake; Glovista Investments Has Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding by $362,474

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 819,708 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17M, up from 804,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 2.16 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital’s Detailed Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares to 196,130 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 163,475 shares stake. Essex Financial Svcs Inc invested in 0.17% or 33,433 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Schroder Inv Grp Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wesbanco National Bank has 12,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 49,567 shares. Baltimore has invested 1.83% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Capital Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 37,495 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 21,768 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors holds 36,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Com reported 10,326 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 226,132 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 11,467 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,702 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 85 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 407,740 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 6,142 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,965 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 7,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 398,470 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc reported 9,030 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 376,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 142,428 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,408 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Appoints Matthew Nicholls as Chief Financial Officer; 30-Year Veteran Ken Lewis to Retire from the Company – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Team Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Sellers Pile Into Franklin Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.