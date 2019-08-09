Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Value Declined While Price Michael F Has Upped Position; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Increased Its Holding in Watsco (WSO) by $882,310 as Stock Price Rose

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.73. About 62,027 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.23 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB) by 5,245 shares to 15,040 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 73,583 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Camarda holds 7 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested in 12,380 shares. Sei Co reported 19,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd holds 129,778 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0.03% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 11,321 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,246 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..

