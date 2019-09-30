Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Value Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $1.93 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lafayette Investments Upped Position

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 2,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $391.04. About 670,182 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 56,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 140,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 197,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 850,005 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keating Inv Counselors has invested 3.87% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 22,069 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 965 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Central Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 267 shares. Cls Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Texas Yale Cap reported 2,485 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0.08% or 110,156 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co has invested 2.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 47,815 shares. Thornburg Mgmt has 1,586 shares. Mercer Advisers has 225 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 603 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc has 6,965 shares. 146,805 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 53,317 shares. Srb Corp invested in 0.05% or 14,417 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 481,434 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 26,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital has 5,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.85M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Aimz Advsrs Ltd owns 2.43% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 101,139 shares. First Manhattan invested in 54,123 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 1,532 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 1.59 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8,713 shares to 312,995 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 281,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.