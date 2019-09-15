Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Its Holding by $740,554; Rnc Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $457,743 as Shares Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 21,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 3.34 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 1,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 128,292 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.64 million, up from 127,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Franklin Resources to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (â€œTEIâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution NYSE:FT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 100,989 shares to 284,766 shares, valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 51,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holding accumulated 31,237 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp invested in 3.00 million shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 3.37% or 1.68 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.37% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Chatham Group accumulated 253,382 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 219 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Com reported 357,500 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,801 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.04% or 247,022 shares. Alberta Mngmt reported 93,800 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Anchor Capital Advsr accumulated 653,094 shares or 0.82% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.81M shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp accumulated 27,410 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lafleur And Godfrey Lc has 6,276 shares. Lvw Limited Company owns 2,001 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl owns 3,558 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. National Bank Of The West invested in 0.55% or 12,919 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Co reported 558 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt, -based fund reported 1,900 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 26,354 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Verition Fund Management Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Blue Chip Prns invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 9,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strategic Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,607 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1,107 shares. Signaturefd owns 2,078 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 29,540 shares to 829,752 shares, valued at $37.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 318,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Growth Fd (VWILX).