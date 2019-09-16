Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Upped Holding; Flws/1 (FLWS) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Holding by $5.05 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 17,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 138,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 120,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 3.34 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 280,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.08M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 256,939 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 64,499 shares to 221,462 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 24,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,646 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 13,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pitcairn Com has 0.07% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Keystone Fin Planning holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 20,956 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 69,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De owns 0.04% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 6.99 million shares. 10,845 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc reported 0.04% stake. Saratoga Research And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 34,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 180,742 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc invested in 0% or 637 shares. J Goldman & Company Lp has 496,088 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Northern Trust Corp invested in 353,576 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 21,353 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 2,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 73,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 185,246 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 748,209 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Macquarie Gru invested in 0% or 13,200 shares.