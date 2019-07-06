Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Raised Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Boosted by Ccm Investment Advisers Llc

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 1.39 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 80,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 227,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 32.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 425 shares. Creative Planning owns 18,701 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Communication Ltd has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 2,278 shares. 27,371 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Mariner Lc holds 6,535 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 28,239 shares. Rk Asset Management Limited holds 4.86% or 152,830 shares. Loews invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 93,192 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). M&R Capital Management reported 300 shares stake. 12,914 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Ally Fincl has 0.88% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $109.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge owns 542,900 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.89% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.42M shares. Adage Prns Gru Lc holds 0.72% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 10.48M shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 105,357 shares. Accredited Investors invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pentwater Cap Management LP holds 75,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs has 2.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 256,211 shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma invested in 20,202 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Dodge And Cox holds 114.74 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.66% or 2.37M shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Graybill Bartz Assocs reported 127,648 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45.64 million shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 950,600 shares. Salem Management stated it has 4.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,342 shares to 272,790 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,045 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).