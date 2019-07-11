Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Cut Holding by $362,670; Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Its Holding in Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) by $49.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) by 112.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.69 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 465,082 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 10,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 104,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 1.36M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11,465 shares to 905,287 shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,994 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 47,746 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 113,032 shares stake. Tieton Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.9% or 98,199 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 44,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc has 0.16% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Parametric Associate Lc invested in 0.01% or 377,276 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 32,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin has 15,151 shares. Portolan Management Limited Liability Company reported 125,532 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $318.48M for 13.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.