Franklin Resources (BEN) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped 58.Com (WUBA) Holding by $2.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.95M shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 98,410 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 812,236 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Franklin Templeton Strengthens Its Leadership in Active Fixed Income with Addition of Two ETFs – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.