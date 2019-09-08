Franklin Resources (BEN) Share Price Declined While Price Michael F Has Increased Holding; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Valuation Declined, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Stake

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 2.06M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 1.95M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Keystone Financial Planning has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 130,954 shares. Shell Asset owns 25,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 29,300 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 166,640 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 407,740 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bb&T Securities Limited Co reported 34,066 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 11,479 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 60,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 34,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Star Asset has invested 0.18% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.71 million shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.