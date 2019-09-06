Franklin Resources (BEN) Market Valuation Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $486,189; Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $467,725 as Share Value Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 197,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 212,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 2.81 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.44M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 72 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5.11 million shares. 38,004 were reported by Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Lc. Stifel Finance Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth stated it has 2,012 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 8,768 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 24,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 457 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 414 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 119,346 shares. 2.38 million are owned by Epoch Ptnrs. Davenport & Com Lc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 612 are held by Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 48,437 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 7,062 shares. James Inv Rech holds 3,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 92,000 shares. Shelton accumulated 34,889 shares or 4.15% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 24,773 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Tru Lp owns 1.17M shares. Van Eck Associate has 661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 8,095 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.64M shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Junto Management Lp has 1.66% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. First Manhattan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

