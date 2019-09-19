Franklin Resources (BEN) Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Agf Investments Has Decreased Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 50,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 100,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 360,345 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 54,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.32 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 1.47 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Franklin Resources to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Shatter Fund names Franklin Templeton president/COO as adviser – PE Hub” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 89,000 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 25,298 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 6,134 shares. First Personal Financial Service owns 400 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 1.13 million shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 110,974 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 34,281 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 30 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd reported 6,435 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 16 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt reported 1,935 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 130,743 shares to 335,148 shares, valued at $68.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. The insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. $151,050 worth of stock was bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7. Galloway Patricia D had bought 400 shares worth $11,744 on Monday, September 9. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in NKTR and GVA of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Sued for Misleading Investors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Curaleaf, 2U, Granite Construction, and Pluralsight and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.24M for 6.07 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 2,295 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 240,000 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 300 shares. Motco reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Boston Prtn reported 596,164 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 68,851 shares. 9,062 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Daiwa Securities Incorporated has 65,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association owns 7,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,165 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.04% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Corporation reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).