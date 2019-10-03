Franklin Resources (BEN) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined While Intact Investment Management Has Lifted by $640,000 Its Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 382,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84M, up from 372,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 675,237 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 35,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 123,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, up from 88,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 1.57M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 114,300 shares to 563,800 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 147,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,530 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 264,519 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc. by 332,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.33M shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS).