Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Holder Shelton Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Magna International (MGA) Stock Price Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92M, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 776,790 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 142,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.24M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 320,698 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 215,000 shares to 126,750 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 159,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 6,839 shares to 7,473 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 28,300 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 177,623 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 119 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 186,653 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 1.37% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr invested in 7.84% or 1.79M shares. State Street Corp holds 0.06% or 22.05M shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 6.02M shares. Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 12,063 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 3,787 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.36 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 174,782 shares.