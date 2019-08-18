Franklin Res (BEN) Stake Maintained by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue; Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 42,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 113,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 70,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.22 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,540 shares to 13,202 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,416 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).