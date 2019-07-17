Franklin Res (BEN) Stake Held by Sprott Inc; Creative Planning Has Boosted Its Position in Southern Copper (SCCO) as Stock Price Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 3427.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 34,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,279 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 174,722 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO)

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 1.08M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 28,500 shares. 292,664 are owned by Citigroup. Haverford Financial owns 17,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca accumulated 0% or 423 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A reported 4,167 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 819,708 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And reported 158 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 174,233 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 93,192 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 18,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 11,700 are held by Tcw Group Inc.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fiduciary Trustâ€™s Bryan D. Kirk Assumes New Role as Director of Financial and Estate Planning – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares to 27,663 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,314 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,509 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited accumulated 9,725 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 403,402 are held by Agf Invests. Fil stated it has 106,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 12,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,878 shares. Moreover, Hansberger Growth Lp has 2.41% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 61,816 shares. Cibc Ww, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,894 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 140,197 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Copper Barometer On Trade Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Recover From This Bear Mauling? – Motley Fool” published on October 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Southwest Airlines, Southern Copper, SEI Investments, Forward Air, Cincinnati Financial, and Celsion â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper’s Bullish Pattern Gives Way – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7,295 shares to 77,349 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 30,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).