Franklin Res (BEN) Stake Held by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; Thl Cr (TCRD) Holder West Family Investments Raised Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 112,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 329,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 2.32M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 204,096 shares traded or 125.47% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,255 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Co holds 38,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 10,715 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 4,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd owns 0.04% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 100,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Athena Advisors Lc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 21,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ares Lc owns 36,703 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 976,469 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 2.78 million shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 154,400 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 17,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Morgan Stanley invested in 70,463 shares or 0% of the stock.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. $9,648 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 691,565 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 85 shares. 750 were accumulated by Trustmark Commercial Bank Department. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 398,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel invested 0.36% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). American Century Inc has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 423,843 were reported by Denali Lc. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 7,378 shares. Northern Trust owns 4.25 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company reported 197,669 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 18,701 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 0.01% or 283,892 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15,200 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 57,280 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake.

